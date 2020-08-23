Karan Johar returns to social media two months after Sushant’s demise

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has returned to social media, two months after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.



Karan turned to Twitter and shared a tweet wishing his fans on Ganesh Chaturthi.

He tweeted, “May the power of Lord Ganesh protect you and your loved ones from all evil....may the power enhance all positivity and spread only love...please stay safe.”

The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham director also shared the same post on photo-video sharing platform Instagram.

Besides these post, KJo had also commented on Ranveer Singh’s live post recently.

Karan had received a massive backlash for nepotism from netizens and fans of Sushant Singh after the death of Dil Bechara actor.

On Saturday, they also did not spare the chance of trolling Karan Johar.