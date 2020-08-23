When Alia Bhatt broke silence on nepotism row saying she can't feel sorry about her roots

Alia Bhatt has been receiving quite a lot of censure of late for using her privilege and her connections in the film industry to make it big in her cinematic career.

There was a time when the actress broke her silence on the matter, stating that she can't wake up and feel sorry for the fact that she was born to filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan.

In a throwback interview of Alia, she said that it feels terrible if you feel like somebody else is getting an opportunity because of their family line, so there is no way to counter that thought.

“It [nepotism] does exist. As I said, there are no negative thoughts. I can't wake up and say sorry for being born in this family. But I can definitely say that I will work as hard as possible to prove that I deserve to be here," revealed the Sadak 2 actress.



On the work front, Alia will next be seen in dad Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Sadak 2 has become the most disliked video on YouTube, with 11 million dislikes.

Alia will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.