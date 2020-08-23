'Meghan Markle should be stripped off her royal title by the Queen'

Queen Elizabeth should strip Meghan Markle off her royal title after her recent remarks on the US elections, said British broadcaster Piers Morgan.

“The Queen must strip the Sussexes of their titles,” Morgan opined on Twitter on Friday, calling Markle’s comments “a breach of royal protocol.”

“They can’t remain as royals and spout off about foreign elections in such a brazenly partisan way,” he said.

On Thursday, Markle attended the online event When All Women Vote, to urge all women to exercise their democratic right to vote in the upcoming November polls.

The Duchess of Sussex said that those who don’t vote in the election are “complicit” and, while she did not endorse a candidate, she said, “We all know what’s at stake this year.”

“If you aren’t part of the solution, you’re part of the problem,” she continued.

“If you are complacent, you are complicit … We can make a difference in this election and we will make a difference in this election," Markle concluded.

Meanwhile, royal protocol dictates that the members of the royal family should refrain at all costs from making any political comments of any nature.