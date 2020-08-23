'Friends' co-creator spills the beans on how Jennifer Aniston and co. decided to reunite

Marta Kauffman, co-creator of famed 90s sitcom Friends, came forth revealing what encouraged Jennifer Aniston and the rest of the cast to reunite after a long time.

While talking to Entertainment Tonight, Kauffman said, "There was a real resurgence of the show, because of the 25th anniversary of the show there was a lot of love... sent out for it. I think the cast is incredibly grateful and want to give back by doing the special," she revealed.

She added that the fans will have to wait for the show's reunion special episode until the COVID-19 pandemic is completely over and it is safe to go back to shoot.

Because the show is unscripted, it will need a studio live audience because that's how it works.

"Even if we socially distance that live audience, it really is a huge part of what Friends is... We can not do it without them. Everyone is all in and we are just waiting for that time when it feels connected to bring in a live audience," the 63-year-old producer shared with ET.



Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and the rest of the cast were gearing up to shoot the episode on March 22-23 on Friends iconic soundstage Stage 24 at Warner Bros. Studio.

However, the plans fell prey to the outbreak of coronavirus that hit the US.

Meanwhile, the reason why the reunion special isn't released on a virtual platform is because the team wants the live studio audience atmosphere similar to when they used to shoot for the series.

