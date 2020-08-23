Meghan Markle, Prince Harry inseparable as their love now stronger than ever

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bond has grown deeper and their marriage has become stronger than ever, specially after royal exit.

In an interview with OK! magazine, royal correspondent Omid Scobie talking about his book Finding Freedom, shed light on how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex love each other unconditionally.

"I think once Meghan is committed to something, there is no turning back," Scobie explained. "And if Harry had said, 'We’re sticking it out for another year,' then Meghan would have definitely ridden it out longer if he'd wanted to."

Scobie added that Harry "very much drove the decision" to step back from royal life, adding, "I would say she gave him the confidence to see that decision through."

The royal author mentioned that although stepping down as senior members of the royal family was not easy, the journey and transition into an independent life was all worth it.

"Now they’re stronger than ever because of what they’ve experienced," Scobie said. "I think their love for each other grows the more they take on."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently settled into their permanent house in Montecito, Santa Barbara along with their one-year-old son Archie.