Kangana Ranaut officially debuts striking Twitter account, fans celebrate her fierceness

Kangana Ranaut has made her official debut on micro-blogging site Twitter and her fans could not help but celebrate her fearlessness.

The Panga actress, who is known for her unabashed boldness, will now be taking the lid off the deepest darkest secrets of Bollywood on her own account.

Kangana made her Twitter debut by posting a short video wherein she informed her fans that she made the decision after witnessing the power of social media with the mass movement on seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput.



Shortly after, fans of the actress proceeded to trend #BollywoodQueenOnTwitter.

Looking at the love and support from her fans, Kangana shared an appreciation post.



She wrote, "So heartwarming to see my friends trend #BollywoodQueenOnTwitter Folded hands immense gratitude for all the love and warm welcome Smiling face with 3 heartsFolded handsRed heart…”

Responding to the post, a fan wrote, “You are a true queen & loved by so many! I’m so happy that you joined Twitter. Smiling face with smiling eyesHeart suit #BollywoodQueenOnTwitter,”

Meanwhile another wrote, “Liberals will have problem with kangana's blunt and straight forward statements for sure. #BollywoodQueenOnTwitter #KanganaRanaut Huge respect for her…”

Earlier, Kangana's sister and her team were handling her account.