Lili Reinhart gearing up to star in upcoming adaptation of the ‘Chemical Hearts’

While juggling a successful debut in "Riverdale", Lili Reinhart has taken up the mantel and has set her sights on new horizons. Her most recent project will leave her with more responsibility than before for she will be working on set both as an actor, as well as a producer.

The project in question is a film called Chemical Hearts and is based on a novel called Our Chemical Hearts by Krystal Sutherland.

Reinhart spoke at length about her new project and expressed her excitement over getting to be able to play the producer for a project which she would start ‘from the ground up.’

According to a report by IANS, Reinhart was quoted saying, "I loved helping to build something from the ground up. Being an executive producer meant I was incredibly involved from the very beginning, to make sure that this project came together in the best way that it could.”

"When (writer-director) Rich (Richard Tanne) and I met, we really clicked. It was very cool to realise we had the same vision for the movie. We both wanted the movie to have the depth and tone that the book has.”

For the unversed, Chemical Hearts is a story about a high-schooler who falls in love with her mysterious classmate. The journey they embark on after that teaches them lessons about love, loss, and even themselves.