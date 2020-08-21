Taapsee Pannu to resume shooting of 'Rashmi Rocket' from November

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu will resume shooting of her upcoming film Rashmi Rocket from November this year.



This was revealed by Taapsee herself on social media on Friday.

“Getting back on track, one lap at a time! #RashmiRocket to start shooting this November. #FridaysWithRSVP,” the Badla actress wrote on Instagram while sharing the new poster of the film.

The film will be directed by Akarsh Khurana and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya jointly.

Rashmi Rocket is based on story of a Gujrati girl named Rashmi. As the girl runs fast, the people from her village call her ‘Rocket’.

Taapsee essays the role of Rashmi. The film will be released in 2021.

Taapsee, who had been treating her fans with throwback photos and videos during the coronavirus lockdown, was last seen in film Thappad. She will next be seen in Haseen Dillruba.