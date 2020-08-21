Deepika Padukone reveals why she married Ranveer Singh in throwback video

A throwback video of Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who tied the knot with Ranveer Singh after six years of dating in November 2018, has surfaced wherein she could be heard praising her husband.



In the video, Deepika reveals that Ranveer respects her success, respects the money she had made and also always supports her that is why she got married to him.

The Padmaavat actress said, “Ranveer is equally supportive, and I married him because he respects my success and he respects the money I make.”

Deepika further said seven years back when they were dating, she was more successful and busy person than Ranveer. Also, I used to earn more than him, but despite it, he was very comfortable with her and it was ‘unique’ quality of Ranveer.

On the work front, Deepika and Ranveer will next be seen in Kabir Khan directorial sports drama ‘83’.