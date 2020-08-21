close
Thu Aug 20, 2020
August 21, 2020

Dilip Kumar's brothers in critical condition after testing positive for COVID-19

Fri, Aug 21, 2020
Dilip Kumar's brothers in critical condition after testing positive for COVID-19

Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar's brothers, Ehsan and Aslam Khan, were rushed to the hospital after they were diagnosed with COVID-19.

According to Indian media reports,  Ehsan is 90 years' old while Aslam is a few years younger. The two brothers are seeking treatment for coronavirus at  the Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai.

The brother duo was already battling health concerns like high blood pressure and other age-related issues.

On Sunday, they were placed on non-invasive ventilator. 

Meanwhile, as per the latest intel on the matter their health has worsened with time  despite continuous efforts made by the doctors. 

According to a leading doctor treating the Khan brothers, they are in critical condition owing to age and comorbidities. 

Furthermore, their vital  organs is a big reason of concern as they are failing with time.

