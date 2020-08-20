Eminem lauded for promoting young talent

Marshall Mathers aka Eminem has been lauded for supporting young talent after he shared that he was the first guest at Young M.A's new radio show.

"Honored to be @YoungMAMusic ’s first guest on her new radio show," he wrote on Twitter.

Praising the Detroit native, a user wrote, "Eminem is always supporting the younger generation of artists that he believes in like @YoungMAMusic and pushing the culture forward. Legend behavior."

A fan wrote, "Another thing Marshall never gets credit for...Name any other international superstar in any genre that works with new artists like he does."

Another said, "So good to see how Em promotes young talented artists. He is so on tune with everything that happens in the music field and he's such a kind guy. Yes, he is. Shady lowkey is a humble kind guy. And we love him bc of that."