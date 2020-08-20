Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new home susceptible to natural disasters

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been encountering several bumps on the road during their LA move after they severed ties with the British royal family.

While paparazzi intrusion doesn’t seem like it will be a problem in their new Santa Barbara abode situated within a gated community, there are some other threats hovering around that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been warned about.

According to The Express, their new property may have more privacy but before they bought the house, some residents had warned the couple of threats such as earthquakes and wildfires possibly affecting their home.

The report states that their new mansion is located in the heart of California’s earthquake county and while Santa Barbara hasn’t had a major earthquake in decades, experts are still concerned for it lies near the San Luis Fault range and the Hosgri Fault, both of which are components of the San Andreas Fault system.

Cola bottling heir Alki David who lives only an hour’s drive away from the Sussex pair, is also of the belief that infernos pose a constant threat to inhabitants of the area.

“I love Harry and Meghan and it is only fair they should know about the risks in Montecito. It is hard for someone from England to understand the sheer terror of fires that size. I fear the royals are sleepwalking into a firetrap,” he said.