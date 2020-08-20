Cardi B’s ‘WAP’ celebratory gift to Megan Thee Stallion leaves fans gushing

Cardi B went all out with celebrations after her music video WAP blew through the charts. Her gift of choice for Megan Thee Stallion left the rapper shook.

Megan detailed her excitement over the custom Hermès piece in an Instagram upload. The post features a video of Megan opening up an Hermès bag, with loud flailing screams of excitement to match.

The caption of her video read, "My manager just walked in and said cardi sent you something not the birkinnnnnnnn thank you frennn omg I can’t believe you I wonder what I’m gonna get her @iamcardib.” (sic)

While the gift already costs thousands of dollars, the detailed custom-made embossment made it one of the most exclusive pieces on the market.