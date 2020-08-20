Nawazuddin Siddiqui 'unbothered' by nepotism: 'Formula films don't need talent'

Bollywood star Nawazuddin Siddiqui gave his two cents about the industry’s nepotism debate by claiming he is unbothered by the entire matter.

During an interview with Film Companion, the actor said most of the stars who appear in films aren’t talented but are picked just because of the ‘formula.’

“There are thousands of filmmakers who work outside the formula. If you dream of one day becoming a hero or a heroine, in films with five dance numbers, then that is what you deserve. There’s a long queue of actors wanting to do those films,” he said.

“You should also know where your talent will be used,” he added.

He went on to share the advice he was given by director Anurag Kayshap where he told him that his sole focus should be working for good roles through filmmakers which could help him climb up the ladder.

“I am sorry to say, these Bollywood formula films do not require talented actors,” he said.