Britney Spears's ex Jason Alexander marches in support amid conservatorship protest

Jason Alexander, Britney Spear’s ex-husband recently voiced his support towards the star while attending her conservatorship protest outside an LA courthouse.

According to a fellow protester, Britney’s ex-husband traveled all the way from Nashville, Tennessee, alongside his wife and kids to take part in this protest.

Alexander also spoke with Us Weekly about his decision and claimed that his motivation to join hands with protesters was because of the extenuating circumstances that came out in this "unfortunate situation."

He was quoted saying, "I wanna see Britney get what she rightly deserves, and from personal conversations, she doesn't want to be under the conservatorship obviously and it's affecting her life still to this day in a negative way. And it's time for it to be over."

During the course of his interview, Alexander went on to say, "It's affected me and her, and that makes me part of it. I've been quiet for 10 years, and I feel [like] what a good time to come forward now with the movement making noise and the conservatorship hearings going on."