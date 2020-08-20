Zack Snyder teases 'Justice League' trailer with new images ahead of DC FanDome

Director Zack Snyder added new images of 'Cyborg' and 'Wonder Woman' to his countdown to DC FanDome.

Director Zack Snyder continued his countdown to the debut of the trailer for his director's cut of Justice League with images of Cyborg and Wonder Woman.



Snyder revealed "the teaser for my Justice League" will be shown at DC FanDome on Saturday (Aug 22, 2020).

To promote this, Snyder shared three new images over the past three days, spotlighting Victor Stone and Princess Diana.

Snyder teased fans with new images, since he’ll be appearing alongside 300 other guests during the 24-hour event.

He took to Twitter to create excitement for his Justice League panel, although it’s arguably one of the most anticipated parts of DC FanDome for many fans.

During the event, the 'Justice League' director will appear on a panel discussing the film’s arrival on HBO Max in 2021, while panels for other upcoming releases like 'The Batman and 'The Suicide Squad' were also confirmed for the virtual convention.





