17 killed, several injured as rains lash Punjab

LAHORE: At least 17 people were killed and multiple were injured across Punjab after rains wrecked havoc in different areas of the province on Thursday.

According to a rescue team spokesperson, the roof of an old house collapsed in Ibrahim Colony located in Lahore’s Harbanspura area, killing four people and injuring five others.

Following the incident, rescue workers rushed to the spot and recovered the two bodies, whereas, seven others were injured – among whom two died during treatment while the condition of the remaining injured is said to be out of danger.

Meanwhile, the roof of a house on Muridke Road in Sheikhupura collapsed, killing two people and injuring seven others. Moreover, five people, including a woman and four children, were killed when the roof of their house collapsed in Mandi Bahauddin's Phalia area.

In addition, a landslide occurred in a coal mine in Qasba Bhal of Chakwal due to the rain, causing three labourers to get crushed to death and five others injured.

Two other persons died in Faisalabad and Zafarwal from electrocution.