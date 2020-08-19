Here's why 'RIP Eminem' is trending on Twitter

Eminem fans were left worried after #RIPEminem hashtag became a Twitter trend.

The trend was triggered by a tweet from a user who had written, 'I have killed Eminem'.

The Twitter account of the user was suspended after the social networking website descended into chaos following his tweet.

According to the US media, the Grammy-award winning rapper, 47 is alive.

Marshall Mathers aka Eminem released his last album "Music To Be Murdered by" earlier this year.