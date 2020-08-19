Prince Harry and Meghan Markle deem Santa Barbara move a ‘pivotal’ step in their lives

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have finally settled into their new forever home, after what felt like months of chaos.

And according to a source close to the Sussex pair, the duke and duchess consider this move a “pivotal” step as they faced quite some “turbulence” in their transition from the United Kingdom to the United States.

"This is their permanent home. Ever since Archie arrived, everything has been so turbulent, and many things have been up in the air. It has not been easy, necessarily. For the first time in a long time, they have a clear focus,” the insider told People magazine.

"They both love California, and Santa Barbara has a magic to it — the mountains, oceans, vineyards, flowers, gardens. It’s so beautiful,” added the grapevine.

"Archie is really happy, and he has some space to run free. The house came with a play structure that he’ll be climbing in no time. They’re excited to be there and to become part of the community. It’s a really happy time for them as a family,” the insider continued.