Bollywood reacts to SC verdict in Sushant Singh death case

Bollywood celebrities have welcomed Indian supreme court verdict for CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput death case.



Indian stars turned to social media to express their opinion shortly after the court judgement.

Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter and said, “Humanity wins.”

She congratulated the fans of Sushant saying “congratulations to each one of SSR warriors, first time I felt such strong force of collective consciousness, AMAZING #CBITakesOver.”

Akshay Kumar tweeted, “SC directs CBI to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. May the truth always prevail #Prayers.”

Parineeti Chopra said, “This is a positive step. Please let’s respect this moment, and let the CBI do their work now! Please let’s stop speculating and coming to conclusions on our own .. #CBIforSSR #SushanthSinghRajput.”

Kriti Sanom said, “Last 2months have been extremely restless with everything being so blurry and confusing. So many versions, facts and opinions floating, except the WHOLE TRUTH..Supreme Court’s order for CBI investigation of Sushant’s case is a ray of hope that the TRUTH will finally shine. Lets all have faith, stop speculating and let the CBI do their work now.”



Indian supreme court ordered CBI probe into Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case on Wednesday, according to Indian media.

Sushant Singh was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14.