Amitabh Bachchan gives a warning to actors about THIS on World Photography Day

Amitabh Bachchan took a hilarious jibe at photographers on World Photography Day in an amusing photo he uploaded on Tuesday.

Uploading a picture wherein he can be seen sitting surrounded with a number of cameras, the megastar wrote, "World photography day August 19 th... Actors beware they can replace your face with technology now..."

The monochrome picture was shared after the actor returned home from the hospital after surviving coronavirus.



Big B is back at home after 21 days of hospitalization.

He was discharged after testing negative for COVID-19. He had expressed thanked all hi fans for praying for his swift recovery in a social media post.

On the work front, he will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy film Brahmastra, Nagraj Manjule's Jhund and Rumi Jaffrey's Chehre.