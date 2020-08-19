Angelina Jolie dishes what it's like quarantining with six kids: 'I like chaos'

Angelina Jolie has revealed the inside story of what it's like to quarantine with six children at home.

In a new interview with E!'s Daily Pop, the Salt actress said she enjoys the extra time with family and specifically likes chaos.



"You know, I've never been one who valued relaxation. I like chaos," she joked. "... I've been on high-level meetings where there's dogs and balls and kids and things. You kind of just enjoy being human with everybody else and laughing through it."

She then revealed that she makes schedules so that there is some form of discipline and structure.

She admitted, however, that one of her teens is more organized than her. "My daughter Zahara is better at organizing things than I am," she revealed.

Talking about family movie nights, the Oscar-winner added, "Well, we're all there. So all six kids, my oldest son's home from Korea — lots of popcorn and just like really every family, we're just pajamas, robes, snacks."

On Monday, Jolie told Extra that her children have been very supportive and helpful around the house amid the pandemic.

“They’re all together and it's a nice big bunch, so everybody's helping each other out," she said. "We're lucky."

Jolie also revealed that her eldest son Maddox — who returned to the United States from his studies at Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea, earlier this year after his semester was canceled due to the pandemic — has been taking online classes. "He had to stay back from Korea," she said. "He's going online, and so I think he starts at 6 p.m. at night."