'Chacha Chicago' to stop watching cricket after Dhoni's retirement

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's retirement has come as a disappointment for Pakistan-born cricket enthusiast Mohammad Bashir, nicknamed "Chacha Chicago", who said that he will no longer watch the game.

Bashir has been a hardcore Dhoni fan for many years and during Pakistan-India matches, the cricket enthusiast often faced criticism over his support for the Indian batsman.

Chacha Chicago visited India, England, and Bangladesh for watching the former captain spin his magic.

Dhoni was aware of the Pakistani-origin cricket fan and not only took selfies with him, but also sent him tickets through his team managers.

In 2011, during the iconic ICC World Cup semi-final, Dhoni met his fan for the first time.

In 2014, during the ICC T20 World Cup in Dhaka, the Indian captain handed a ticket to Chacha Chicago through his manager.

Bashir also used to chant slogans in Dhoni’s favour after his training, following which he would take pictures with his favourite cricket star.

Chacha Chicago is of the opinion that cricket will not be the same after Dhoni, and his wish is to meet the Indian captain once more to pay his respects.

Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket in a message posted on Instagram on Saturday.

"Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired," he wrote.

The 38-year-old announced his departure from Test cricket in 2014 and ever since India's semi-final exit from the World Cup in July last year, did not play any limited over matches.