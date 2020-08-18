close
Tue Aug 18, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
August 18, 2020

Zack Snyder shares Justice League's BTS photo ahead of DC FanDome

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Aug 18, 2020

Director Zack Snyder has sent pulses racing on Monday as he shared a new behind-the-scenes photo from his version of  Justice League ahead of DC FanDome.

Snyder teased fans with a new  shot from the film, since he’ll be appearing alongside 300 other guests during the 24-hour event. 

He took to Twitter to create excitement for his Justice League panel, although it’s arguably one of the most anticipated parts of DC FanDome for many fans. 

Since the  new image counts down the days until DC FanDome, the excited fans are expecting more shots from the project throughout the rest of the week. 

During the event, the 'Justice League' director will appear on a panel discussing the film’s arrival on HBO Max in 2021, while panels for other upcoming releases like 'The Batman and 'The Suicide Squad' were also confirmed for the virtual convention.

The shared photo  looks like from a set. The ladder, the chains – one can even see the green screen in the distance. The  fans understand what this location is. It’s Zack Snyder’s Hall of Justice, which will be constructed from the rundown Wayne Manor that was seen on display in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. It will have a table big enough for at least six. Maybe more.

'Justice League' has  stunning cast, including Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, Jeremy Irons, Diane Lane, Connie Nielsen, J. K. Simmons, and Ciarán Hinds.

