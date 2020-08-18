Did you know Shah Rukh Khan worked for free in three movies?

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is among the highest-paid actors of the film industry, but very few of his fans knew he has also done some roles for free.



Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in film Zero, despite busy schedules and enormous charges worked for free three times in his career.

Khan worked without any charges in Krazzy 4 as the film did not have enough budget. Jaideep Sen directorial was released in April 2008.

Besides Krazzy 4, Shah Rukh did his cameo without charging any fee in Bhoothnath Returns, which was released in 2014.

The father of two also worked for free in 2010 film Dulha Mil Gaya.

On the work front, Khan is busy with his production ventures following the failure of his film Zero at the box office.

Recently, he shared the trailer of film Class of 83, the first Netflix movie produced by Khan’s production company Red Chillies Entertainment.

The film is slated for August 21 release on Netflix.