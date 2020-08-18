Disha Patani’s workout video impresses Tiger Shroff’s mother

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani’s workout video has impressed his mother film producer Ayesha Shroff.



The Malang actress turned to Instagram and shared the workout video, wherein she could be seen lifting weights.

Disha captioned the video, “#throwback to the times when i was strong.”

She further wrote, “75kg 1 rep , 2nd set is 80kg 1 rep full range squat. @rajendradhole thanks for the motivation.”

The endearing post of the Bharat actress has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.



The video has inspired Tiger Shroff’s mother, who dropped lovely comment saying “Amaaaaazing dishu.”

Disha and Tiger are rumoured to be dating and Ayesha Shroff frequently comments on the posts of the actress.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Mohit Suri’s directorial Malang also featuring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roya Kapur and Kunal Kemmu.

She will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai alongside superstar Salman Khan.