Angelina Jolie expresses concern for kids stuck in abusive homes amid pandemic

Angelina Jolie, one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, shared a glimpse of what her routine at home has been like and what her six children are up to during the lockdown period at home.

The Salt actor, 45, while reassuring that her kids were doing good, expressed concerns for those stuck in abusive homes with no way out.

Talking to Extra, Jolie said that her eldest son Maddox, 19, was attending Yonsei University in South Korea but is now back home, taking classes online at night: “[Maddox] had to stay back from Korea. He’s going online, and so I think he starts at 6pm at night.”

“They’re all together and it’s a nice big bunch. Everybody’s helping each other out. We’re lucky,” she added.

Jolie shares six children with her ex-husband Brad Pitt: Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 11.

“My biggest concern actually during the pandemic is children,” she said expressing her concern for children subjected to abuse in their homes.

“There was a 40% drop-off of hearing reports of abuse of children and what that means is that those like the teachers who recognize what is happening to the child and can report it cannot see the child so domestic violence is a very big concern during this time," she said.

“Humanity always comes forward in times like this,” she added.