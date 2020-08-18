Kangana Ranaut accuses Karan Johar of intimidating her on international platform

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranault has urged Indian government to strip filmmaker Karan Johar of Padma Shri award, he received earlier this year.



The Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress, through her team’s Twitter handle, accused Karan Johar of intimidating her on an international platform.

She also accused KJo for conspiring against late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput.

Kangana’s team, on behalf of her, tweeted, “I request government of India to take KJO’s PadmaShri back, he openly intimidated me and asked me to leave the industry on an international platform, conspired to sabotage Sushanth’s career.”

Kangana has opened criticized Karan Johar for nepotism and she has been supporting investigation into the death of Sushant. She also backed CBI inquiry into the Dil Bechara actor’s death.

On the other hand, Karan Johar has received massive backlash on social media following the death of Sushant.

On the work front, Kangana will next be seen in in Thalaivi.