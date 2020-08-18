Have Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan snubbed each other by unfollowing on Instagram?

Sara Ali Khan was rumoured to be dating Kartik Aaryan for a few months and the two even worked together in a fim called Love Aaj Kal that release earlier this year.

However, months after the release of the film, the duo has unfollowed each other out of the blue.

They had been quite open about their fondness for each other on social media.

During Sara's birthday, Kartik even flew to Bangkok to surprise her as the actress was busy shooting for Coolie No 1.



Several reports were also doing rounds on the internet stating that Sara and Kartik have called it quits because they want to focus on their career for now.





The reports also added that they have parted ways because their relationship was getting too much media attention.