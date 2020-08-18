Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson 'never really fell out of love' despite cheating scandal

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are giving each other another chance at romance while co-parenting their daughter True.

The newly-reunited exes are enjoying this phase in life and are very much still in love.

“They love coparenting and are in love with True,” a source told Us Weekly. “They never really fell out of love with each other. They spend a ton of time together and are raising their child together.”

It was confirmed the exes are back together earlier this month after they parted ways in 2019 due to Tristan's cheating scandal with multiple women.

“Khloé is hopeful that Tristan has changed for good and will continue to grow and be the great and loyal partner that he has been throughout their time together during the [coronavirus] quarantine,” a source said at the time of the duo's reunion, adding that they would like to have a second child together.

“Khloé would love to give daughter True a sibling because she is at the perfect age.”

A different source said that the two also “want to buy a house together,” althought Khloe is “being cautiously optimistic” about their new relationship.

Addressing her relationship in Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe had earlier said, "You know what, Tristan and I are in a really good space,” she said in the clip released in July.

“It’s like, I have to be an adult. Why make it difficult for myself for the rest of my life? I have to deal with him. And he’s [True’s] dad and he’s a great dad to her. So I’m not gonna drag my feet. I’ll make it as good as I can. Because that would just be harder on me.”