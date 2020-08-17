How Liam Hemsworth is doing a year after split from Miley Cyrus

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus headed for a divorce after spending almost a decade together.

After the songstress's recent bombshell interview, wherein she opened up about dealing with the split, sources have dished about how Liam has been doing ever since the two parted ways.

According to an insider, Liam has put his marriage with Miley behind him and is 'doing great.'

"Liam is happy to have moved on and is living a completely different life now," the insider shared with E! News. "The way things ended between them didn't sit well [with him] and he was saddened by it all. It took him time to come to terms with the end of their relationship and to process it all."

"He knows that he is in a better place and that they needed to move on from one another," the insider added.

A few days ago, Liam was also seen with his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks on a date.

At the time of Miley and Liam's divorce, a source told E! News he traveled to his native country Australia to be with family.

"He needed to get out of town and away from it all to be able to get some perspective," the source shared.

The actor and his new leading lady have steered clear from the spotlight. In March, a separate source revealed, "They can both just completely be themselves and take things at face value. She's low key and down-to-earth. So far it's been very easy and fun."