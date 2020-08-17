Salman Khan avows to give befitting reply to COVID-hit 2020 with 'Bigg Boss 14'

The makers of Bigg Boss season 14 have released the new promo of the reality TV show wherein Bollywood superstar Salman Khan promises to give a befitting reply to 2020.



In the latest promo, referring to coronavirus lockdown, which also forced a complete shutdown of cinema, the Dabangg actor, who is set to host Bigg Boss 14, could be seen sitting alone in the movie theatre.

The Bharat actor could be heard speaking Hindi, saying “The year 2020 has raised many questions on entertainment. We will answer the same in celebration as Bigg Boss has a fitting reply for 2020.”

Previously, the team of Bigg Boss had shared promo still of the reality TV show season 14 on Twitter handle, wherein Salman Khan actor could be seen mopping the floor of the living room.

He tweeted, "Ghar ke sab kaam karlo khatam, kyunki ab scene paltega! (Finish your household work, because now the scene will change)."

This will be Salman Khan’s eleventh season as the host of the reality show.

Bigg Boss 14 will premiere in the last week of September, according to Indian media.