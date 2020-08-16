Sanjay Dutt meets doctors after cancer diagnosis

Indian media on Sunday published pictures of Sanjay Dutt leaving a private hospital in Mumbai after a medical check-up.

Dutt, who was recently diagnosed with lung cancer, wore a white traditional outfit during his hospital visit.

The Bollywood star's life has been so colourful and tragic that it became the subject of a biopic. Indian media last week reported that he has been diagnosed with lung cancer.

The actor nicknamed "Deadly Dutt", served time in prison for possessing guns supplied by gangsters responsible for bombings in Mumbai in 1993 and has also battled drug addiction.

Dutt issued a statement on social media saying he was "taking a short break for some medical treatment".