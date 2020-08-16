Jennifer Aniston reveals the real reason ‘Friends’ reunion got postponed

With the Friends sitcom being a highly anticipated reunion, many fans were disappointed to know that it had been postponed due to quarantine.

During the interview with The Morning Show, Aniston and Crudup dished out their thoughts on the postponed Friends reunion and left fans on the edge of their seats.

Probing Aniston for an update on the postponed sitcom Blyth wondered, “What are you looking forward to most about that show?”

According to Deadline Aniston grazed past the details, and simply admitted, “Here’s what I’m going to say about that. Unfortunately, it’s very sad that we had to move it again. But this is not a safe time, period. And so that’s the bottom line. What we are going to be excited about is doing it.

Highlighting her dread for the year 2020 Aniston admitted, "I’m supposed to renew my driver’s license and I don’t want it to say 2020 on it. I just don’t. I want 2020 to get out and behind us."

Crudup also chimed in detailing his love for the show. He added, “Let me tell you this. Friends is a cultural institution, and if we can’t hold on to some of the things that we love, we’re [expletive].”

That is not to say, however, that Aniston is any less excited about the reunion. She believes, “It’s going to be super. You know, this has also given us more time to make it even more exciting and more fun than it would have been.

So, in spite of all of the roadblocks that have come up this year, “I choose to see the glass half-full about this postponing.”

She concluded by saying, “I mean, look, we’re not going anywhere. You’re never going to get rid of Friends. Sorry. You’re stuck with us for life, guys."