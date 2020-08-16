Kareena Kapoor sends love to the ‘sparkle’ of her life Saif Ali Khan on his 50th birthday

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan, has extended love to the ‘sparkle’ of her life on his 50th birthday.



The Good Newwz actress turned to Instagram and shared a glimpse into Saif’s 50th birthday.

Sharing a loved-up video wherein the Bollywood couple could be seen celebrating the birthday, Kareena Kapoor wrote with a heart emoticon, “Happy birthday to the sparkle of my life.”

According to Indian media reports, Kareena has special plans to mark Saif Ali Khan’s birthday.

Earlier, Kareena and Saif on Wednesday revealed that they are expecting their second child.

They said in a joint statement, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !!Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support."

Saif and Kareena have a three-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan.