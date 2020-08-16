Taylor Swift accuses Donald Trump of ‘putting millions of lives at risk' in Twitter tirade

American singer Taylor Swift on Saturday rebuked US President Donald Trump and his ‘ineffective’ leadership.

In a series of charged tweets, the 30-year-old accused Trump of putting ‘millions of lives at risk’ with the recent changes by the US Postal Service which include reducing operating hours and removal of letter collection boxes.

"Trump's calculated dismantling of USPS proves one thing clearly: He is WELL AWARE that we do not want him as our president. He's chosen to blatantly cheat and put millions of Americans' lives at risk in an effort to hold on to power," said Swift.

"Donald Trump's ineffective leadership gravely worsened the crisis that we are in and he is now taking advantage of it to subvert and destroy our right to vote and vote safely. Request a ballot early. Vote early,” she continued.

Swift’s statement comes in the midst of escalating scrutiny against the federal government and its control of the Postal Service following the president’s disapproval of financing the service because of mail-in voting. This in turn led to claims spiraling about Trump allegedly manipulating the USPS for his political benefit ahead of the November general elections.