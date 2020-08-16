Liam Hemsworth has a ‘low opinion’ of Miley Cyrus as they mark a year since divorce

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are far from being on amicable terms a year after they got divorced.

And as the two mark one year to their divorce, a little birdy told Us Weekly how the Aussie hunk feels about his ex-wife and it looks like he isn’t too pleased.

The insider claimed that The Hunger Games actor has a ‘low opinion’ of the Wrecking Ball hit maker. “Liam kind of has a low opinion of Miley at this point. He was really hurt by their split,” the grapevine spilled.

“Miley and Liam haven’t talked much since their divorce. Liam was hurt by Miley moving on with new love interests shortly after they broke up,” they added.

“[He] has had the support of his family to help him move on. Liam has been trying to be as private as possible and respectful about their relationship and breakup, and it’s a shame to him and his family that certain aspects about his and Miley’s relationship have been made public. He’s a very traditional and good guy and was very hurt by the way specific instances played out in front of the world,” it was revealed further.

The two had started dating back in 2009 after meeting on the sets of The Last Song. Their on-and-off relationship lasted for nearly ten years after which they tied the knot in 2018, only to get divorced merely seven months later.