Kangana Ranaut claims she was offered to contest elections on BJP, Congress tickets

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has made quite a few startling claims through the course of her career and it seems the star almost took a detour from acting.

The actor turned to Twitter, heaping praises on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and claiming that she was offered election tickets by Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party but she preferred to stay out of politics.

“This is to set the records straight for everyone who thinks I support Modi ji because I want to join politics,my grandfather has been congress MLA for consecutive 15 years,my family is so popular in politics back home that after Gangster almost every year I got offers from Congress,” she said.

“From Congress, fortunately after Manikarnika even BJP offered me a ticket, I am obsessed with my work as an artist and never thought about politics so all the trolling that I get for supporting who I want to support as independent thinker need to stop,” she added.

Last year, the Queen actor had rejoiced after Modi was brought back to power through a landslide win: “What Modi Ji stands for are very strong set of ideas, vision and strength of human ambition. It needs a headstrong nation to be in sync with future possibilities of greatness."

"Where we stand today, to even dream of a glorious tomorrow needs audacity. We as a nation are ready for it with Modi Ji. There’s nothing more precious than it. I’m over the moon today, literally.”