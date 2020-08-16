Sonakshi Sinha on a mission to save the online world from cyber-bullying

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha is one of the many stars in the industry who get mercilessly abused on the internet.

And for that reason, the Dabangg actor had started an initiative called AbBas that was centered around the harms caused through cyberbullying.

Speaking about that step during an interview with Hindustan Times, Sinha explained what pushed her start the initiative: “You see people have been at home for five months now, and there’s a lot of frustration that’s coming out on the internet. So, it seems like a very gradual buildup of hatred and negativity online. That’s really what kind of drove me to do this.”

“I firmly believe that if something can’t be said to someone’s face — because there’ll consequences — people need to know there are consequences even if you say it online. So, I wanted to make people aware that if there’s someone treating you in a certain way online, action can be taken against them, and you can safeguard and protect yourself.”

“For the longest time, even I’ve been ignoring or blocking such people, but it’s time, as it’s really getting out of hands. Forget being an actor, nobody should be subjected to that kind of behaviour or threats at all,” she added.

She also revealed what can be done in a situation where one is getting abused or harassed online: “They’re already reporting on the platform, but honestly, I think it’s still not strong enough a thing to do because even if you report a person and the account is deleted, they can make another account and come back.”

“But if the harassment is of a level where it’s mentally traumatising you, affecting you and your circumstances, at home or family, and your mental state of mind, then you must complain to the police. They have a cyber-cell and the culprit can be convicted for three to seven years, which majority of people don’t even know.”