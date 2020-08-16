Kareena Kapoor to finish 'Laal Singh Chaddha' shoot before taking maternity leave?

Kareena Kapoor will be finishing the shoot for Laal Singh Chaddha before going on a maternity leave.

This is because Aamir Khan jetted off to Turkey after the shoot was stalled due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Kareena and Aamir were shooting in Punjab before the coronavirus outbreak in India.

Because she will soon be taking a sabbatical from work, Bebo will wrap up the shoot of the movie in the coming months.

Laal Singh Chaddha, is the Hindi remake of Oscar-winning Hollywood movie Forrest Gump.

It is slated to see the light of day during Christmas 2021.

Meanwhile, Kareena will also be seen in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Takht and now they fans are speculating as to how the filmmaker will finish the shoot with Bebo.

Earlier this week, Kareena and Saif Ali Khan announced that they are expecting their second child.

They released an official statement via their office announcing the news.

“We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !!Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support," read the statement.

