Meghan Markle and family moved to Montecito because Prince Harry 'absolutely hated' LA

The Sussexes moved to their new palace in Montecito, California because Prince Harry did not get along with the vibe of Los Angeles.

According to sources close to the couple, the Duke of Sussex 'absolutely hated' living in LA.

“Meghan visited Montecito in her teens and fell in love with the picturesque scenery and stunning architecture,” a source revealed to Us Weekly.

“Moving there was always an option, but to begin with, she and Harry wanted to give Los Angeles a shot. Unfortunately, Harry absolutely hated it — the timing was so wrong amid the [coronavirus] pandemic and they lacked privacy," it added.

“An added bonus is that Montecito is only just over an hour’s drive from LA, which is where a majority of their work is based, yet far enough away to escape the crowds, paparazzi and tourism in Hollywood,” the insider added.



The former royals knew that they were making the right choice. “Harry and Meghan looked at a handful of houses in the Santa Barbara area but fell in love with their ‘dream home’ [in Montecito] the moment they laid eyes on it,” the source said.



The news of Meghan and Harry moving to Montecito came earlier this week.

“They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbors, as well as for them as a family,” their rep said in a statement on Tuesday.



Meghan and Harry had bought their luxe mansion worth $14.65 million in July, according to Variety.

