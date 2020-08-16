Authorities say burglary at Ellen DeGeneres' house an 'inside job'

Ellen DeGeneres had a burglary at her $27 million Montecito residence in California on August 12.

After a thorough investigation, cops said that the break-in was an inside job.

It was earlier reported that the police said the home was burglarized on July 4 due to its “celebrity status.”

However, according to The Sun, a local sheriff told residents that the crime was an “inside job."

“If it had been a case of outsiders coming in and breaking and entering, I’d have alerted you to be on the lookout and lock up everything,” the newsletter from the cops read. “According to our very helpful Sheriff Lt. Arnoldi, that appears to be an inside job.”

They added that the high-profile neighbourhood, which is home to stars like Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey and Ariana Grande, is absolutely safe and under no threat from the outside.

During the robbery, expensive jewelry and watches were stolen from the home and it is said that the talk show host and her wife Portia de Rossi are not linked to the incident.

News of Ellen’s home burglary being an inside job came after she had been called out for promoting a toxic work culture at her daytime TV show by a number of former employees.

De Rossi said recently that Ellen is “doing great” despite the turmoil.