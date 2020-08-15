Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor visit filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office in Mumbai

Bollywood lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor visited filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office in Juhu, Mumbai.



According to reports, the Gully Boy actress visited Gangubai Kathiawadi director Leela Bhansali and Ranbir Kapoor came to Juhu to pick Alia.

Alia and Ranbir, who are reportedly set to tie the knot soon, earlier together visited veteran Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, who was recently diagnosed with lung cancer.

They also spent quality time together at Ranbir’s residence during the coronavirus lockdown.

Before the lockdown, Alia was shooting for Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi.

On the other work front, Alia will next be seen in her father Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial Sadak 2. The film will be released on August 28.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s directorial Brahmastra.