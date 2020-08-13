Pakistani-Hindu's killing by India, claims of 'infiltration' part of propaganda campaign: FO

"The baseless Indian propaganda cannot divert attention from India’s internal issues, the treatment of minorities in India and the unacceptable situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir," said the FO. The News/Files

ISLAMABAD: The killing of a mentally challenged, teenage Pakistani-Hindu boy in Nagarparkar and claims of "infiltration" are part of India's "baseless propaganda campaign", the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Thursday.

"On the night of 8th August, a 17 year old civilian, Bero Mal, was shot dead by Indian Border Security Forces in Nagarparkar Sector," the FO said, condemning the killing under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

"This condemnable killing of the mentally challenged Pakistani Hindu comes in the backdrop of Indian misinformation and propaganda campaign against Pakistan including the so-called ‘infiltration’ across the border.

"Killing a mentally challenged Pakistani Hindu and crying ‘infiltration’, speaks volumes about the credibility of false Indian claims," the Foreign Office said.

It slammed the "baseless Indian propaganda" campaign, stressing that the Modi-led government could "not divert attention from India’s internal issues, the treatment of minorities in India and the unacceptable situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir".