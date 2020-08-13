'Once you sign a film, you become an insider': Chunky Panday on the ongoing debate

Bollywood actor Chunky Panday and his daughter Ananya Panday are one of the handful in the industry at the center of criticism amidst the spiraling debate on nepotism.

Putting the entire ‘outsider-insider’ debacle to rest, Chunky Panday sat down for an interview with The New Indian Express and revealed that a person is no longer an outsider once they sign their first film.

“As for her (Ananya) journey, she knows exactly how she got her first film. When it comes to an insiders and an outsiders, the moment you sign your first film, you become an insider. You are no longer an outsider, who is a person trying to get into the film industry. Everyone has a different journey,” he said.

"You can never compare two careers ever. There are always hits and misses in careers. You arrive and you get busy and someone else gets your roles, then someone gets busy and you get their roles. I don’t see anything like an insider or outsider. I’ve been in the industry for around 33 years and everyone who is in the industry who’s arrived and is accepted is like your companion and co-worker. I’ve never seen the difference,” he added.

He went on to reveal whether or not he gets affected by the attacks on social media that her daughter has to bear with: “As a father, I feel appalled to see kids being attacked, young children, on social media platform. I feel for all those kids who get attacked. But you have chosen to be on that platform.”

Extending advice on dealing with hate, Panday said: “You have to learn to use it as a tool, it can’t become your personality. You have to treat it like you treat your phone. You can’t get emotional and you can’t let that get you.”