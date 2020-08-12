Bill Cosby files appeal in Pennsylvania Supreme Court, asking for a new assault trial

Infamous American comedian and actor Bill Cosby has filed for an appeal in the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

The 83-year-old convicted sex offender’s attorney argued that his trial was unfair as it permitted five of the accusers to give testimony that was from ‘decades’ ago, prejudicing the jury against the actor.

Furthermore, they claimed that it was ‘unfair’ to have deposition included which he gave in an old suit “regarding [Cosby’s] use of Quaaludes and his sexual behavior” as he was of the belief that the testimony was exempt from prosecution.

Back in 2018, the disgraced comic was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004. He was also accused by over 50 people. Cosby was sentenced to three-10 years, out of which he has spent the first two.