Meghan Markle's heartbreaking final words as a royal were followed by barrage of tears

Ever since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's biography Finding Freedom dropped today, there has been a plethora of bombshells that have come to light related to the former royals' journey.



Amongst the many explosive claims made by the book, the final words of the Duchess of Sussex's while bidding adieu to the Buckingham Palace also surfaced.

According to royal authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, Meghan said that she would have wanted things to go differently.



Her last words came during a royal engagement with the Association of Commonwealth Universities scholars, where she got emotional.

She hugged Scobie, he writes in Finding Freedom, and said, "It didn’t have to be this way."

Earlier in March, Scobie said that Meghan cried as she hugged her Buckingham Palace team goodbye, writing for Harper's Bazaar that "tears that the duchess had been bravely holding back [were] free to flow among familiar faces."

"The Duchess of Sussex emotionally [bid] much-loved aides farewell, with her flight 'home' to Canada leaving in a matter of hours," Scobie recounted, adding that Meghan would fly "back to Canada on the last commercial flight of the day, eager to be back in Vancouver Island by the morning before Archie wakes up."