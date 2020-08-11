Salman Khan extends sweet birthday wishes to Jacqueline Fernandez as she turns 35

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has extended sweet birthday wishes to friend and co-star Jacqueline Fernandez as she turns 35 today.



The Dabangg actor turned to Instagram and shared an adorable throwback photo with Race 3 co-star Jacqueline and wrote, “Happy bday Jacky.”

Tagging Jacqueline, Khan went on to say “Wish u all d happiness.”

Jacqueline recently spent quality time with Salman Khan and his family at his Panvel farmhouse amid the coronavirus pandemic.



She also appeared in Khan’s music video titled Tere Bina, the romantic track that was also shot at the farmhouse.



Salman Khan shot Tere Bina after coronavirus-themed Pyaar Karona at his Panvel farmhouse during the lockdown.

