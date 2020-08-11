Kelly Clarkson takes up the ‘America’s Got Talent’ mantle while Simon Cowell recuperates from accident

With Simon Cowell out of commission for the foreseeable future, the show must go on and to keep America’s Got Talent up and running, a well-known singer has taken up the mantle for her fellow icon.

Reportedly the pop sensation Kelly Clarkson has agreed to fill in his shoes till the critic recovers from a major bike accident.

Through a Twitter statement, Kelly made made jaw dropping announcement and left fans gushing over the possibility. Her statement read, "My friend Simon Cowell is doing better now but was in an accident and won't be able to make Tuesday and Wednesday's live shows for AGT, but no worries America, someone far wiser, cooler and hotter is taking his seat. The unbelievably amazing Kelly Clarkson. You're welcome in advance."

For the unversed, Simon Cowell underwent a rather scary bike accident, and as a result threw out his back. Due to the nature of the injury he also had to be rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery to maintain motor functioning.

Much to the elation of fans, the beloved-ly ‘hated’ critic is in recovery at the moment and will be making a ‘swift’ recovery. His tweet to fans read, "Some good advice... If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time. I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages."



