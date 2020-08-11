Salman Khan returns to Mumbai from Panvel farmhouse for shooting of 'Bigg Boss 14'

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who has been staying at his Panvel farmhouse since the outbreak of novel coronavirus, is back in Mumbai, according to Indian media.



According to media reports, the Bharat actor was spotted outside Mumbai’s Mehboob studio late on Monday night.

Salman is back in the city for his shooting for Bigg Boss 14, starting from the last week of September, according to media reports.

Khan is all set to host reality TV show Bigg Boss 14. This will be Dabangg actor's eleventh season as the host of the show.

The first promo of Bigg Boss 14, which appears to have been shot at Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse during the lockdown, was released on Saturday evening.

It was also circulating on social media that the next season of Bigg Boss will begin from September 27.